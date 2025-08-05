Akhlamad, the most tourist-friendly village of Khorasan Razavi province

TEHRAN—Akhlamad as one of the most touristic villages ok Khorasan Razavi province, annually host many domestic and foreign tourists, said a tourism chief of the province.

Speaking on the sidelines of the training workshop which was held for local businessmen and tourism activists in Chenaran, Khorasan Razavi province, on Tuesday, Mohammad Rokni said that creating residential units and tourism infrastructures is of high importance for rendering better services to tourists who visit Akhlamad village, ISNA reported.

He said 12 eco-lodges and traditional residences are active in Chenaran country, adding that Akhlamad village has only three eco-lodges.

“Over five million visitors from Arab nations visit Akhlamad village per year. In practice, with this volume of travelers, the number of permitted accommodation units in Akhlamad does not meet this volume of tourists, and we are facing a shortage of accommodation units in this village.”

Pointing out that efforts are being made to compensate for these deficiencies with the cooperation of Akhlamad residents, he continued that one of the most important concerns for any country that has abundant natural and historical attractions is attracting tourists.

Rokni added: “The best ideas for attracting tourists must be identified among all the baseless and purely theoretical solutions; having only natural and historical potential is not enough, and to introduce attractions and understand the audience, we need simple and operational solutions that will help attract more tourists.”

He stated that the presence of natural potentials such as waterfalls, mountains, and permanent rivers in the village of Akhlamad, along with holding festivals and preserving past customs and traditions, are among the prominent features of this tourist village that must be properly introduced.

Also, Ali-Akbar Ahmadzadeh, another tourism chief of Khorasan Razavi province, said that Akhlamad tourist region is one of the popular sites for tourists across the province and even the country.

He considered the host's behavior as one of the main pillars in accepting and attracting tourists, adding: “If hosts treat tourists with appropriate behavior and respect, this will increase tourists' enthusiasm for choosing that destination and help develop tourism in that region.”

Stating that tourists' satisfaction with the host community's behavior has a direct impact on their mental image of the destination, Ahmadzadeh said that a positive mental image of the destination, which results from the good behavior of the hosts, can convince tourists to travel to that destination and even cause them to recommend it to other tourists.

Emphasizing that creating a positive experience for tourists not only helps attract more tourists, but can also lead to their retention, he noted that when tourists are satisfied with the behavior of the hosts, their likelihood of returning to the destination increases, and this can become a positive cycle for the development of tourism in the region.

He pointed to the importance of training local hosts, saying that holding training courses for the local community can help them acquire the necessary skills to interact effectively with tourists. This training should include how to deal with tourists, provide appropriate services, and become familiar with the culture and needs of tourists, he added.

He added that state and private institutions should work together to design and implement tourism development programs. These programs should not only help attract tourists, but also pay attention to preserving local culture and identity, he mentioned.

Referring to the tourism potential of the Akhlamad region, Ahmadzadeh said: “This region, with its natural and historical attractions, has the potential to attract domestic and foreign tourists. We must properly use these capacities and create the necessary infrastructure to provide the conditions for an unforgettable experience for tourists.”

Emphasizing the need for cooperation between different sectors of society, he noted: “Only through coherent cooperation and positive interaction we can create a bright future for tourism in the region and turn Akhlamad into one of the main tourism destinations in the country."

Akhlamad village has one of the most beautiful natures around the Mashhad and it is very popular among tourists and climbers. Akhlamad waterfall s are the most fascinating parts of this place.

Situated in Akhlamad village some 85 kilometers from Mashhad in Khorasan Razavi province, Akhlamad waterfall is about 40 meters high. Fossils and mineral deposits in its pond testify that the cascade has a very long history.

You can see valleys, tall rocky walls, waterfalls, river, and fruit gardens in this place.

The waterfall entirely freezes during the harsh winters when it presents magnificent natural views on the one hand and offers a challenge to rock climbers, on the other hand.

According to some sources, Abshar-e Akhlamad supposedly dates from the Late Jurassic. It boasts enormous amounts of pouring water during the first few months of the year as a result of the intense downpours.

Visitors may stay for a couple of hours, unwinding while taking in the fresh air in a setting known for its abundant apple and cherry trees.



