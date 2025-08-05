FAO seeks to foster co-op with Razi Institute under One Health Initiative

TEHRAN – The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has explored the potential for promoting ties with Razi Vaccine and Serum Production Research Institute, focusing on the One Health Initiative.

FAO representative to Iran, Farrukh Toirov, held a meeting with Razi Institute’s director general, Ali Es’haqi, in Tehran, during which Toirov commended Razi’s longstanding expertise in vaccine development, emphasizing its vital role in safeguarding the food production cycle, the FAO website announced in a press release on August 5.

“The institute’s in-house scientific capacity and rich legacy in vaccine production are unique assets not only for Iran but for the entire region,” the official stated.

Highlighting the interconnectedness of animal and human health, he underlined the importance of the One Health approach, a joint priority of FAO and the World Health Organization (WHO).

In this regard, Toirov noted that FAO is actively working to promote the One Health initiative through a joint proposal within the framework of the One UN approach.

This initiative brings together UN agencies such as FAO, WHO, UNICEF, and UNFPA, alongside national stakeholders including the Ministry of Agriculture Jahad, the Ministry of Health, and the Department of Environment, to foster coordinated efforts in tackling shared health threats at the human-animal-environment interface.

Welcoming the proposals discussed during the meeting, Toirov expressed FAO’s readiness to explore areas of collaboration, including the design of specialized training and capacity development programmes. He also expressed FAO’s interest in strengthening cooperation with scientific institutions like Razi within the framework of FAO’s mandate.

The meeting also touched on the broader vision of international collaboration to combat hunger and enhance global food security through science and innovation.

FAO lauds Razi Institute’s achievements

On the occasion of Razi Vaccine and Serum Production Research Institute’s 100th-year anniversary, honoring a century of excellence in veterinary science and research, Dr Thanawat Tiensin, FAO Assistant Director-General and Director of Animal Production and Health Division, in a video message, highlighted the institute’s enduring contributions to combating livestock diseases and advancing animal health worldwide.

Tiensin commended the Razi Institute’s pivotal role in addressing critical challenges in animal health since its establishment in 1924. “The Institute has been instrumental in combating livestock diseases, beginning with the outbreak of Rinderpest in the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1925 and contributing to the eventual global eradication of this disease in 2011, achieved through close collaboration with FAO and other international organizations, such as the World Organisation for Animal Health,” he remarked.

Over the years, the Razi Institute has significantly enhanced its research and production capabilities, establishing itself as a leader in science and technical collaboration. Its achievements include hosting international and regional webinars and meetings to address pressing animal health issues, such as holding in partnership with FAO and the European Commission for the Control of Foot-and-Mouth Disease, the event focused on FMD control strategies.

The Razi Institute’s active participation in global events further underscores its dedication to advancing veterinary science. In September 2024, the institute represented Iran at the FAO-hosted Global Conference on Animal Health Innovation, Reference Centers, and Vaccines in Rome, showcasing its contributions to sustainable livestock transformation.