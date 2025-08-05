ICT exports seen as strategic lifeline for tech-driven economic growth

TEHRAN - Samad Hassanzadeh, head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), called for prioritizing information and communication technology (ICT) exports as a strategic solution to overcome economic constraints and accelerate knowledge-based growth.

Speaking at the “ICT Export Conference” held at the ICCIMA headquarters on Tuesday, Hassanzadeh emphasized that Iran’s economic resilience cannot rely on raw materials and traditional exports. “ICT exports are a strategic necessity to bypass economic bottlenecks and enter a new era of knowledge-driven prosperity,” he said.

He highlighted Iran’s advantages in this sector, including a large pool of young, skilled, and creative talent, as well as knowledge-based and startup companies with export potential. “With lower production costs compared to regional countries, we are well positioned to offer competitive products and services in global markets,” Hassanzadeh noted.

He rejected the notion that only advanced economies dominate ICT exports, saying regional markets are increasingly demanding services like software and artificial intelligence. “We can become the technology partners of neighboring countries,” he asserted.

Hassanzadeh said the Iran Chamber is committed to supporting ICT firms’ access to international markets, recognizing that the future belongs to digital technologies and AI.

EF/MA