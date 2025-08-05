IRCS to host 2nd intl. rehabilitation conference

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), in cooperation with the University of Münster, Germany, will hold the second international rehabilitation conference on Wednesday, an official with the IRCS has said.

The event, which is scheduled to be held virtually, aims to enhance the effectiveness of rehabilitation services and treatment outcomes for patients with special needs, the IRCS website quoted Peyman Pishgahi as saying.

It will draw the participation of experts from universities of medical science, as well as the head of the Epilepsy Research Center at the University of Münster, Professor Ali Gorji, who is also a member of the Rehabilitation Advisory Committee of the IRCS, Pishgahi noted.

Relying on the results of the first conference, the second conference will take steps to improve the situation by focusing on its challenges and complex treatment requirements, the official noted.

Establishing a secretariat for rehabilitation services

On February 16, IRCS and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) agreed on setting up a joint secretariat on rehabilitation services in Tehran.

Pirhossein Kolivand, the head of the IRCS, said rehabilitation is an essential part of universal health coverage.

“Due to war and other accidents, rehabilitation services are greatly needed in the country. That’s why the Society started providing rehabilitation services and manufacturing prostheses and orthotics. Currently, 200 rehabilitation centers are operating in Iran, and the conference will focus on the activities of these centers,” he added.

This meeting should focus on modern initiatives and strategies, policy making, and macro planning in the rehabilitation sector. Promoting public awareness of rehabilitation is also essential, Kolivand stressed, the IRCS website reported.

Utilizing artificial intelligence and new technologies in rehabilitation, fostering synergy and participation among national societies, developing new products, and global solidarity to provide rehabilitation services should be prioritized.

“We look forward to expanding international collaborations. It is essential to establish a secretariat to follow up on the issues. We will do our best to help those who need rehabilitation services,” Kolivand further noted.

François Friedel, the head of the ICRC physical rehabilitation, for his part, said, “Social and psychological aspects of rehabilitation are highly important. Undoubtedly, the establishment of the secretariat in Tehran can help address the problems and enhance cooperation among societies. The issue of rehabilitation is important for the International Red Cross Committee, and we are ready to cooperate with the Iranian Red Crescent Society in this field.”

In January, Vincent Cassard, the representative of the ICRC in Iran, in a meeting with Razieh Alishvandi, the director of the IRCS for international affairs, highlighted the need for expanding cooperation in humanitarian sectors, mainly rehabilitation and mental health.

“The cooperation in rehabilitation and mental health fields has progressed well so far, and we believe that it will provide suitable and effective platforms for enhanced collaborations between the two sides,” IRNA quoted Cassard as saying.

The official made the remarks during a meeting held on Monday in Tehran. “We are also ready to expand collaborations in family reunification; it is one of our key priorities, which can play an effective role in alleviating the pain of families affected by crises,” he added.

Referring to the joint courses held on fundamentals of the ICRC and IRCS, Cassard said, “We look forward to similar educational cooperation in the future.”

The official went on to laud the IRCS efforts in providing relief services to war-affected people, particularly in Gaza, Lebanon, and including Syrian refugees, announcing readiness to enhance cooperation with the IRCS in providing humanitarian protection to Syrian refugees.

Alishvandi, for her part, said the IRCS is ready to promote its cooperation in various humanitarian fields, like rehabilitation, to play a more effective role in improving human living conditions.

"The IRCS is providing rehabilitation services both nationally and globally. These services are provided in cooperation with the ICRC in the eastern provinces of the country, which are mainly hosting immigrants,” she noted.

Referring to the challenges and problems faced by Syrian and Lebanese refugees, Alishvandi asked for the ICRC's support in helping the war victims in the region.

“Along with our international colleagues, we have always done our best to fulfill our humanitarian duties by assisting those in need and those affected by crises, regardless of geographical borders.”

MT/MG