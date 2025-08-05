Israel exaggerates infiltration efforts to undermine Iran’s security confidence: Judiciary Chief

TEHRAN – Iran’s Judiciary Chief Hojjatoleslam Gholamhossein Mohseni Eje’i, has emphasized that the Israeli regime is intensifying efforts to exaggerate the infiltration and influence within Iran far beyond reality, aiming to undermine national security confidence.

He made the remarks on Tuesday as he was on a tour of North Khorasan province.

“The enemy seeks to create the illusion that the security breaches suffered by Iran have been far greater than the actual damage endured,” Eje’i said.

While acknowledging that no security system is immune to infiltration, Eje’i stressed that Iran’s security, intelligence, and military forces have successfully confronted all hostile intelligence operations. These include not only the CIA and Mossad but also intelligence agencies from countries opposing Iran and even some from neutral states.

He further highlighted that the enemy deployed highly sophisticated and extensive equipment and resources during its operations.

Eje’i also exposed how intelligence services of countries aligned with Iran inadvertently assisted the CIA and Mossad during the recent military escalation between Iran and the Israeli regime.

On June 13, Israel launched a large-scale, coordinated attack targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities and military leadership, resulting in the assassination of senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and many civilians.

Subsequently, the United States joined the aggression by striking three Iranian nuclear sites, marking a significant escalation in hostilities.

These attacks occurred against the backdrop of ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington. Prior to the assaults, five rounds of talks had been conducted concerning Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

The sixth round, scheduled for June 15 in Muscat under Omani mediation, was abruptly canceled following the Israeli and American military actions.