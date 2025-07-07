Judiciary chief calls for immediate restoration of Evin Prison after Israeli strike

TEHRAN– Iran’s Judiciary Chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Eje’i, has condemned the Israeli regime’s recent airstrike on Tehran’s Evin Prison as a blatant crime, calling for immediate action to rebuild damaged sections and return displaced inmates to the facility as soon as possible.

Speaking on Monday at a session of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary, Mohseni-Eje’i emphasized that necessary plans have been put in place to accelerate the reconstruction process. “All conditions must be created to ensure that prisoners who were relocated from Evin can return without delay,” he said.

On June 23, as part of its broader aggression against Iran, the Israeli regime launched an airstrike on Evin Prison, killing 79 people, including prison staff, soldiers, inmates, visiting family members, and civilians living nearby. The attack, which occurred during visitation hours, also targeted the prison’s medical center and nearby units.

Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir described the strike as a “full-scale war crime,” noting that it caused severe physical and financial damage to surrounding neighborhoods and occurred when prisoners were with their families and social workers.

Following the incident, Iranian authorities moved the inmates to other detention facilities across Tehran Province to ensure their safety.

In his remarks, Mohseni-Eje’i said the events of the past weeks proved to the world that Iran is truly “the land of the brave.” “Until recently, many may have considered this phrase merely a slogan,” he said. “But today, the world has witnessed its reality.”

He stressed that the unity and resistance displayed by the Iranian people and armed forces have reshaped global perceptions. “If the enemy dares to threaten Iran again, they will face an even more forceful and decisive response,” he warned.

Mohseni-Eje’i also added that the Zionist and American aggressions only highlighted the resilience and courage of the Iranian people. “Just as Imam Khomeini said, Iran is a divine presence, and no power on earth can harm it,” he said.

Mohseni-Eje’i highlighted that since June 23—the start of “another imposed war” on the Iranian people—a powerful sense of national unity has emerged. “We’ve seen unprecedented solidarity across all segments of society, regardless of class or political opinion,” he said. “Even some Iranians living abroad voiced their support.”

He called on officials to safeguard this sense of unity, adding, “The Islamic Republic and its officials are deeply grateful to this committed and courageous nation. The Judiciary, too, must serve these people better and more faithfully than ever before.”

The Evin Prison airstrike was part of a broader Israeli offensive that began on June 13, during which the regime assassinated several senior Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. Days later, the United States joined the escalation by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites—an act condemned by Tehran as a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law, and the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

In response, Iran’s armed forces launched precision strikes on key targets inside the Israeli-occupied territories and the al-Udeid U.S. airbase in Qatar—the largest American military installation in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran declared that its retaliatory operations had successfully halted the illegal attacks, reinforcing its deterrence and sending a clear message to both Tel Aviv and Washington.

