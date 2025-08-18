Sepahan complete signing of Ivan Sanchez Aguayo

TEHRAN – Sepahan football team completed the signing of Ivan Sanchez Aguayo.

The 32-year-old winger has penned a two-year deal with the Iranian team for undisclosed fee.

Sanchez was a member of Spanish side Valladolid in the last three seasons.

He started his playing career in Jaén in 2010 and has also played in Atlético Madrid B, Albacete, Elche, and Birmingham City.

Sepahan will play Malavan in their 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) opening match on Tuesday.