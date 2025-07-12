Iran’s Judiciary says no Israeli spies harmed in Evin Prison strike

TEHRAN – Iran’s Judiciary Spokesman Asghar Jahangir categorically dismissed claims justifying the June 23 airstrike on Tehran’s Evin Prison, revealing that not a single Israeli spy held at the facility was harmed in an attack that instead martyred 80 Iranians.

"No Israeli operatives held at Evin were harmed. This was a terrorist attack on humanitarian spaces," he said at a press briefing on Saturday.

The Israeli regime had framed the bombing as a "symbolic strike" targeting "Iran’s oppression machinery," yet precision missiles struck the prison’s medical center, visitation halls, and administrative offices at 10:30 AM—peak hours for family visits.

The assault transformed a humanitarian zone into a bloodbath, martyring prison staff, young conscripts completing compulsory military service, inmates’ relatives, and neighbors residing near the complex.

"The Zionists committed a wholesale crime," Jahangir declared. "Even neighbors near the visitation hall were martyred. This reveals who truly threatens civilians in our region."

Additionally, the spokesman vehemently denied claims families couldn’t contact prisoners, revealing: "Immediately after the attack, judicial authorities provided phones so all inmates could assure relatives of their safety. Buses then relocated them securely."

While "an insignificant number" of inmates fled during the attack, Jahangir emphasized most voluntarily aided rescue efforts: "Many prisoners collected the pure bodies of martyrs and cooperated with authorities."

Among the 80 martyrs was Mehrangiz Imanpour, an artist and mother of two residing near the prison. Her former husband, writer Reza Khandan-Mahabadi, mourned: "Mehrangiz was the beauty in my children’s lives."

Also killed was Hajar 'Hasti' Mohammadi, a humanitarian volunteer coordinating debt-prisoner releases. She perished when debris crushed the visitation hall entrance—a site she frequented for charity work.

Eyewitnesses described apocalyptic scenes: "Three missiles hit the prison entrance. Families and plaintiffs seeking dispute resolution were covered in blood," recounted one inmate’s sister to Etemad. Her brother called her screaming: "People died before my eyes!"

The attack occurred during the Israeli regime’s 12-day aggression against Iran, which martyred over 1,060 Iranians according to Saeed Ohadi of the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs.