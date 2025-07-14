New figure says 1,062 martyred, 5,800 wounded in 12 days of Israeli aggression

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Martyrs and Veterans Affairs Foundation, Saeed Ohadi, confirmed on Monday that at least 1,062 people were killed during Israel’s 12-day military aggression against Iran, with 5,800 others wounded.

Speaking at a Tehran press conference, Ohadi said 47 children and two pregnant women are among the martyrs. 32 Iranian families endured multiple losses, with one family losing 12 members.

To expedite identification, Ohadi announced the establishment of a “DNA diagnostics center,” resolving cases within 24 hours, alongside the newly inaugurated Ma’raj martyrs’ facility at Behesht-e Zahra cemetery. Currently, 24 bodies remain unidentified there.

The foundation’s Director spotlighted heartrending narratives, including the martyrdom of two-month-old Rayan Ghasemian and the Behnamabadi family—where a mother and three children perished—as evidence that “martyrs like these had no connection to nuclear facilities.”

On June 13, the Israeli regime carried out a flagrant, unprovoked offensive against Iran, killing numerous senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

A week later, on June 22, the United States escalated the conflict with its own airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

By June 24, Iran’s retaliatory operations against both Israel and the U.S. had successfully compelled a halt to the unlawful assaults.