Inside Israel’s botched attack on Iran's Supreme National Security Council

TEHRAN – A new report by Fars News, published Saturday night, reveals fresh details about the Israeli regime's failed terrorist airstrike on June 16, which targeted a critical meeting of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

The session, attended by the heads of all three government branches—President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i, as well as other top Iranian security and military officials, was held in a fortified underground facility in western Tehran.

The regime’s military fired six munitions to seal all building exits, cut ventilation, and trap occupants—a tactic mirroring Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Despite the intelligence accuracy of the strike, officials escaped through a pre-planned emergency shaft, though President Pezeshkian sustained minor leg injuries during evacuation.

The SNSC, chaired by the president and operating under the authority of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, formulates Iran’s defense policies. Its 23 members also include top military officials.

As one Iranian official told Al Jazeera on Sunday, the June meeting focused on "strategic decisions to counter Israeli aggression," making it a prime target for decapitating Iran's key decision-makers.

The assassination attempt took place during Israel’s 12-day war on Iran, which resulted in at least 1,060 Iranian martyrs, including several senior commanders. The figure was confirmed by Saeed Ohadi, head of the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, who cautioned that the toll could rise to 1,100.

The Zionist regime’s aggression, which began on June 13, also targeted civilian nuclear facilities, residential areas, and air defenses. Yet Western media and governments remain conspicuously silent on the tragic aftermath of those attacks.

The failed plot to overthrow the government

Top officials have corroborated the attack’s gravity.

President Pezeshkian, in an interview with independent American journalist Tucker Carlson, stated bluntly: "They did try [to assassinate me]. They acted accordingly, but they failed."

Presidential advisor Mehdi Tabatabaei told Al Mayadeen that the strike deliberately targeted "a gathering of political and military leaders," occurring during the war’s most intense phase.

He also revealed that regional intermediaries conveyed U.S.-Israeli “ceasefire” pleas in the conflict’s final days—a sign of their desperation following their failure to overthrow the Islamic Republic.

Most explosively, Ali Larijani—the Leader’s top advisor—exposed Israel’s broader scheme: "Israelis planned to strike the SNSC to kill the heads of the three branches, then assassinate the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to finish off Iran."

Larijani added he personally received a June 12 ultimatum from Israeli intelligence to flee Iran or "share the fate" of martyred officials.

Additionally, former IRGC chief Mohsen Rezaei, in a televised interview, detailed the Israeli regime’s plan during their aggression against Iran.

“They aimed first to assassinate the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) figures, then trigger nationwide chaos, infiltrate terrorists into Iran, and ultimately balkanize the country,” Rezaei said.

An anonymous Iranian official told Al Jazeera the SNSC strike aimed to "paralyze the country" by eliminating leadership during wartime strategy talks.

The official vowed the assassination attempt "will not go unanswered."