Audiobook of "The Sound of Throat Rattling" released

TEHRAN- The audio version of the Iranian writer Hadi Jafari’s short stories collection, "The Sound of Throat Rattling," has recently been released.

Narrated by Bahman Vakhshour and Zoha Alipour, the audiobook has been produced at Avaye Chirok, a major Iranian institute that produces audiobooks.

Born in 1963, Hadi Jafari is a researcher, philosopher, poet, and doctoral graduate in philosophy of religion from the Institute for Humanities and Cultural Studies.

Jafari’s scholarly work primarily explores poetry, mystic verse, and philosophical poetry with humanistic themes, along with studies on Plato’s philosophy.

The print edition of "The Sound of Throat Rattling" has been published by Shalgardan Publications in Tehran.



It comprises 22 short stories addressing themes such as love, heroism, family, and social issues.

With a duration of approximately two hours and 55 minutes, the production of "The Sound of Throat Rattling" was overseen by Bahman Vakhshoor, with editing by Hasti Sadeqi.

