Israel's southern Syria offensive continues despite ‘advanced security agreement’ talks

Israeli military operations intensified in southern Syria on Monday, with reports of troops firing on unarmed civilians west of Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside, according to videos posted on social media and local witnesses. The incursion coincided with an Israeli drone strike in central Quneitra, further escalating tensions despite multiple rounds of negotiations between Syria and Israel.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al‑Shaibani condemned the attack during an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) foreign ministers on Israel’s war on Gaza. The diplomat accused Israel of violating the 1974 Disengagement Agreement by establishing military posts in demilitarized areas, calling on the UN to “take effective measures to deter the Israeli occupation authorities” and alleging the moves were part of “expansionist and partition plans.”

The timing is notable given ongoing back‑channel diplomacy. Just last week, Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer reportedly met al‑Shaibani in Paris for U.S.‑brokered talks on de‑escalation and humanitarian corridors for the Druze community in Suwayda.

Meanwhile, Syria’s leader, Ahmed al‑Sharaa (Abu Muhammad al‑Jolani), confirmed that "security talks" with Israel were at an “advanced stage,” possibly aimed at renewing the 1974 agreement. He said any deal would require Israel to withdraw to pre‑December 2024 positions, though Israel has reportedly insisted on retaining control points in the Mount Hermon area.

On the ground, Israeli bulldozers and construction equipment have been moved to Beit Jinn, signaling preparations for a new military base on strategic heights. Some observers see this as part of Israel’s strategy to create buffer zones in southern Syria. Critics, however, link it to the so‑called “David’s Corridor” project, allegedly intended to fragment Syria and secure a resource corridor from the Golan Heights to Iraqi Kurdistan.

Many analysts believe Israel’s continued military expansion threatens Syria’s territorial integrity and undermines the fragile diplomatic process.