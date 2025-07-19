TEHRAN — A newly announced ceasefire between Syria and Israel—brokered in the aftermath of an Israeli military escalation—has thrown into sharp relief the Tel Aviv regime’s relentless pursuit of regional dominance in West Asia.

Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the truce on Saturday, following intense Israeli airstrikes across southern Syria and the capital, Damascus, earlier in the week. Israel claimed the bombings were carried out to “protect” the Druze minority amid spiraling violence in the southern province of Suwayda.

However, critics argue this justification is nothing more than a pretext for deeper interference in Syrian affairs.

The clashes that erupted on July 13 between armed Druze groups, Bedouin tribes, and Syrian forces in Suwayda have claimed hundreds of lives. Following the ceasefire announcement, al-Sharaa accused Israel of deliberately reigniting tensions in the region through its “flagrant aggression,” particularly the bombing of Damascus and the south.

In a statement saturated with militaristic bravado, Netanyahu declared that the ceasefire was achieved “through strength, not through pleas, not through begging.” His comments underscore Israel’s ongoing strategy of intimidation, rather than diplomacy, in dealing with its neighbors.

While Israel frames its intervention as a humanitarian act, the reality on the ground suggests otherwise. Netanyahu’s actions reflect a calculated effort to entrench Israeli hegemony in Syria under the guise of minority protection. Despite agreeing to a ceasefire, Israel has retained its grip on the Syrian territories it already occupies—territories widely recognized as being under illegal occupation under international law.

Adding further complexity to the situation, al-Sharaa, whose government maintains strategic ties with Washington, publicly thanked the United States—particularly the administration of President Donald Trump—for its role in brokering the ceasefire. This acknowledgment raises troubling questions: Can Israel’s aggressive campaign be separated from US geopolitical objectives in the region? Is Washington playing the role of silent accomplice while Netanyahu enforces a militarized order through unilateral violence?

The contradiction is glaring. On the one hand, al-Sharaa condemns Israeli aggression; on the other, he expresses gratitude to the very power widely seen as enabling it. The good cop–bad cop dynamic between the US and Israel is once again on display: Netanyahu leads with force, while Washington follows with diplomatic posturing—both working toward the same endgame.

Israel’s invocation of the Druze issue appears part of a broader strategy scripted by pro-Zionist lobbies to justify the flexing of military might and normalize its presence deep inside Syrian territory. The ceasefire is not a gesture of peace but a tactical pause—a calculated move in Israel’s long-term project of territorial expansion and political domination in West Asia.

Past precedents—from Gaza to Lebanon—show that Israeli ceasefires are often little more than instruments of propaganda, soon violated when they no longer serve strategic objectives. Expansionism, militarism, and occupation remain pillars of Israeli policy.

This ceasefire, like others before it, cannot mask the true nature of Tel Aviv’s ambitions. It is a smokescreen, designed to conceal more sinister plans for redrawing the map of West Asia (the Middle East) to Israel’s benefit. Only sustained unity and strategic cooperation among Muslim and Arab nations can resist this agenda and challenge the forces seeking to destabilize the region under the pretense of peace.



