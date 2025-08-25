Nanotechnology takes a leap forward in a year

TEHRAN –Iran has made significant progress in nanotechnology over a year (August 2024 -August 2025), with more than a 100 percent increase in nanotech products exports, indexing 10,860 articles in the Web of Science (WoS), and being ranked sixth in publishing nanotech articles.

Iran’s activities in nanotechnology began in 2001. Two years later, the headquarters for nanotechnology was established to promote knowledge in the field. The first national strategic plan, titled ‘future strategic document’, was developed in 2005, aimed to place Iran among the top 15 countries in the field, focusing on ongoing improvement of the country’s position to generate wealth and improve people’s quality of life.

Later, the name of the organization changed to ‘nano and micro technology headquarters’ to follow up on its missions and tasks in both fields.

Over the past year, from August 22, 2024, to August 23, 2025, significant measures were taken to improve existing industries, expand and manage sustainable exports and nano-product markets at national, regional, and global levels, promote Iranian made products in regional markets, foster innovation from novel technologies with significant economic and social impacts, maintain the country’s scientific status and improve its authority in nanoscience.

Iran’s nanotechnology products in various industries are classified into 13 main categories including Civil engineering and construction; Optics, electronics, and photonics; Petroleum and petrochemicals; Pharmaceuticals, health, and well-being; home appliances; Power and energy; Raw materials; Chemicals; Textiles and clothing; Equipment; Automotive industry and transportation; Industrial machinery; Agriculture, animal husbandry, and Water, according to data published by the vice Presidency for Science and Technology.

Some 89.6 percent of Iranian nanotechnology products are exported to Asian countries, according to data released by the national headquarters for the development of nanotechnology.

Europe, Africa, America, and Australia are the next destinations with 6.8 percent, 2.5 percent, and 1 percent of imports, respectively.

The data, which are related to the Iranian calendar year 1402 (March 2023-March 2024), also show that neighboring countries are the main export destinations of Iran’s nanotechnology products.

Iraq, Turkey, and Afghanistan are the top three importers, holding 23.1 percent, 6.9 percent, and 6.5 percent shares of the imports.

Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, China, and India rank next.

The Journal Citation Report (JCR) Impact Factor 2024 has cited 161 Iranian journals, naming five among the world’s most cited in the nanotechnology sector.

Journal of Nanostructure in Chemistry (JNSC) affiliated to Islamic Azad University with an impact factor of 7.9 is placed among the top 25 percent of journals in JCR published by Clarivate Analytics in three categories including Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, ranking 34 among 147 top journals; Chemistry, Multidisciplinary, ranking 41 among 239 journals; and Material Science, Multidisciplinary, ranking 88 among 460 top journals.

So far, ten out of the 12 specialized nanotechnology journals in the country have been indexed in the international Scopus database, of which five have received an impact factor.

Having published a total of 4,615 articles in the top 25 percent of journals (Q1 journals) in 2024, Iran is placed among the top ten countries in publishing nanotechnology articles, ranking 12th in h-index for nano-articles in the world.

Although from 2011 on, the country has undergone a downward trend in patenting nanotechnology, it is placed among the top 30 countries in patenting nanotechnology, ranking 27th in 2024.

It is worth noting that the percentage of granted patents increased from 19 percent in 2023 to 25 percent in 2024. Similarly, the number of published and granted patents slightly rose from 17 percent in 2023 to 19 percent in 2024.

By the end of 2024, Iran had published 364 nanotechnology-related patents in the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). 25 percent of Iran’s USPTO-registered patents fall within the nanotechnology sector.

