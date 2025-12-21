Satellite imagery reveals Israel consolidating control over half of Gaza Strip

The Israeli military is preparing to establish a permanent presence inside the Gaza Strip, The Cradle reported Sunday, citing the new satellite imagery released by Forensic Architecture.

Israel is consolidating control over 50 percent of the strip – continuously demolishing civilian infrastructure to make room for new outposts.

Since the so-called ceasefire on October 10, the Israeli military has built at least 13 new outposts – mainly east of the so-called “Yellow Line,” the perimeter to which Tel Aviv withdrew its forces as part of the agreement.

Forensic Architecture has revealed several changes along the Yellow Line: “An increase in the number of outposts in locations for strategic occupation, the expansion of outposts, and the development of outpost infrastructure.”

“Within Gaza, Israel is currently maintaining 48 military outposts east of the ‘yellow line’. The outposts are connected to a network of roads that have been created, expanded, or appropriated by the Israeli military,” the research group said.

The demolition of buildings in Gaza has not stopped. Since the truce, at least 1,500 buildings have been destroyed, satellite imagery showed last month.

Israel has carried out over 700 violations of the Gaza ceasefire, killing nearly 400 in just two months.