Israel drone strike kills children in Gaza beyond ceasefire line

Two Palestinian children have been killed in an Israeli drone attack on the town of Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reported Saturday, citing medics.

Witnesses said that drones dropped a bomb on a group of civilians near al-Farabi School on Saturday morning, killing two brothers, Juma and Fadi Tamer Abu Assi.

The two boys were taken to the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis with critical injuries, where they were later pronounced dead, medical sources said.

The area targeted by the attack lies beyond the so-called Yellow Line marking the Israeli forces’ redeployment boundary agreed under the ceasefire agreement, which took effect on October 10, sources said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli military launched ground, naval, and air attacks on several parts of Gaza.

Medical sources reported that three Palestinians were injured as a result of Israeli artillery and air bombardment in the town of al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Younis.

Israeli aircraft also launched raids in the Tuffah neighborhood, in the east of Gaza City, on Saturday morning.

Additionally, attacks hit the eastern areas of Rafah city in southern Gaza.

The attacks come a day after Nasser Medical Complex announced the killing of a Palestinian by Israeli drone fire beyond the Yellow Line in the town of Bani Suheila.

Israel has killed nearly 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured more than 170,000 in attacks on Gaza since October 2023.

It has repeatedly breached October’s truce agreement as Hamas calls on the international community to pressure Israel to abide by it.