Gaza death toll surpasses 70,000 amid Israel's ceasefire violations

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza has climbed past 70,000, according to figures released Saturday by the territory's Health Ministry, which reported 70,100 deaths and nearly 171,000 injuries since the war began in October 2023.

The tally continues to rise as bodies are recovered from rubble and as Israeli strikes persist despite a ceasefire announced on October 10.

Medical staff at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza said two brothers, ages 8 and 11, were killed when an Israeli drone hit near a school sheltering displaced families in Beni Suheila.

The Israeli military acknowledged killing individuals it described as conducting "suspicious activities" near its troops.

Since the ceasefire was announced, Gaza Health Ministry officials have documented 354 additional deaths, 906 injuries, and 606 bodies retrieved.