Gaza strangled despite “truce deal”

TEHRAN – Despite Trump’s much?touted Gaza truce announced on October 10, Israel continues to restrict essential lifelines for Palestinians in Gaza. The occupying Israeli regime’s continued airstrikes, bombardment, and tightening blockade are deepening a humanitarian collapse across the Gaza Strip, where survival is becoming increasingly untenable despite the declared truce.

Reports from southern Gaza indicate that Israeli occupation forces (IOF) killed a Palestinian man in Bani Suhaila, inside the “yellow line” east of Khan Younis, as the regime’s warplanes launched yet another strike in the same area. On Monday, the IOF killed at least four Palestinians and injured several others.

Intense artillery fire simultaneously pounded wide sections of the city’s eastern flank, defying the ceasefire terms announced on October 10.

In central Gaza, Civil Defense teams recovered the remains of 14 Palestinians from beneath the rubble of a residential home in the Maghazi refugee camp. The victims were still inside when the house was struck during what rescue crews describe as a broadening campaign of mass killing.

The Gaza Civil Defense has warned that its entire fleet may soon stop operating as fuel reserves have been completely exhausted.

Without fuel, urgent humanitarian interventions will become impossible, leaving thousands at risk as the regime’s attacks escalate. The warning comes amid a deepening blockade that has already choked off electricity, transport, and basic services.

The occupying regime is continuing its systematic bulldozing of residential neighborhoods in eastern Gaza City and near Rafah in the south, destroying homes and essential services. At the same time, the so-called “yellow line,” where the IOF maintains its occupation of the Gaza Strip and fires at anyone who comes close, remains a major obstacle to moving forward with the second phase of the truce plan.

These actions directly violate the declared ceasefire. When the IOF blocks movement and destroys infrastructure at the same time, it creates a situation where daily life cannot continue in any normal or safe way.

The regime's measures make life in Gaza uninhabitable because they take away the basic conditions people need to survive. Constant attacks mean no neighborhood is safe, and the destruction of homes leaves families without shelter just as harsh winter conditions approach.

At the same time, Israeli naval vessels have opened fire off the coast of Gaza, this time near Rafah, expanding the land-air-sea campaign across much of the strip.

According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, hospitals received 17 Palestinians in the past 24 hours, including three newly killed and 16 injured. Fourteen bodies recovered from beneath rubble were also brought in. Since Trump’s ceasefire announcement on October 10, the Palestinian death toll in Gaza has reached 345, with 889 wounded and 588 bodies recovered.

The cumulative death toll resulting from the Israeli genocide in Gaza since October 7, 2023, has risen to 69,775. Another 170,965 have also been injured.

As IOF operations widen and the blockade tightens, essential services are collapsing, leaving Palestinians in the besieged enclave with diminishing means to survive.

