Qom has potential to implement ‘tourist card’ project

TEHRAN--Qom is one of the most sustainable tourism destinations in Iran and can be selected as a pilot for implementation of the ‘tourist card’ project given its domestic and foreign pilgrims, Shia authority, and religious events, said Qom governor-general on Saturday.

According to Miras Aria, Akbar Behnamjoo emphasized the unique capacities of religious, scientific, and event-based tourism in the province and said that organizing the financial flow of foreign tourists is a necessity.

Speaking at the meeting of the Tourism Commission of Qom Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, which was held with the presence of Reza Majidi, head of Tourism Bank, he said that implementing the tourist card plan can benefit tourists by creating a transparent banking platform and also bring significant resources into the economic cycle of the province and the country.

Given the high number of foreign tourists, especially Arab pilgrims who mainly come to Qom for pilgrimage and health tourism, this project can play an effective role in providing foreign currency and boosting economic prosperity, he pointed out.

Behnamjoo emphasized that Qom and Mashhad (the capital city of Khorasan Razavi province) are among the special cities in attracting foreign tourists. Qom can be selected as a pilot for the implementation of this plan, he said, adding that Qom Governor-General's Office is fully prepared to have the necessary cooperation with Tourism Bank and activists in this field in issuing permits and facilitating executive processes.

He stated: “Qom Chamber of Commerce and its Tourism Commission have always been with the province on the path of development, and I sincerely thank Dr. Majidi and Tourism Bank for attending this meeting with a development-oriented perspective.”

Referring to the special position of Qom in religious tourism, he said that Qom province has very high capacities in the field of tourism and, unlike many tourist destinations, it always has its travelers and pilgrims and is less subject to economic fluctuations.

Behnamjoo noted that the existence of the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA), the holy Jamkaran Mosque, the Shia authority, and the presence of scholars and students from more than 110 countries have made Qom a unique province.

KD

