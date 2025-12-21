TEHRAN – U.S. National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard has issued a forceful rebuke of Western media, accusing outlets of trying to sabotage diplomatic efforts between Washington and Moscow.

In a Sunday post on X, Gabbard labeled Reuters as the “Propaganda Media” of “Deep State warmongers.”

Gabbard was responding to a Reuters report citing anonymous sources who claimed U.S. intelligence suggests Vladimir Putin still intends to conquer all of Ukraine and expand into Europe.

Gabbard countered this, stating that the actual intelligence assessment shows Russia “does not even have the capability to conquer and occupy Ukraine, what to speak of ‘invading and occupying’ Europe.”

Moscow has welcomed the DNI's remarks. Senior Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev praised her for unmasking a “warmonger machinery” intent on fueling global conflict, while Russian state media continues to portray Gabbard as a rare “voice of reason” within a hawkish U.S. security establishment.