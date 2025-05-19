After Trump call, Putin says ready to work on truce memorandum

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, have spoken on the phone for more than two hours amid efforts to reach a ceasefire deal in the war in Ukraine.

Russian state media quote Putin as saying his country is ready to work with Ukraine on a memorandum that establishes a ceasefire.

After speaking to Putin, Trump was due to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO leaders.

The diplomatic efforts come as Ukraine says Russia launched its largest drone barrage since the start of its full-scale invasion in February 2022, firing a total of 273 exploding drones and decoys at several Ukrainian regions.