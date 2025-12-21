Choghakhor Wetland, a tourism appeal in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province

TEHRAN--The picturesque Choghakhor Wetland, is one of the important tourism capacities of southwestern Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province. It is one of the main habitats for migratory birds and is one of the most spectacular natural sites in the region.

Announcing this, Hadi Ghasemi Nafchi, deputy head of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department said on Sunday that measures and plans have been put on the agenda in recent years to exploit this important tourism capacity, Miras Aria reported.

He added that one of the most important measures taken to boost tourism in this region is the establishment of Almas Choghakhor Tourism Complex by private investors, which with the inauguration of this complex in near future, will add 1,000 beds to the accommodation capacity of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province.

In addition to accommodation and restaurants, this tourism complex has defined recreational, entertainment and catering spaces that meet most of the needs of tourists entering the region, he added.

He reminded that the establishment of four tourism camps is another program of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department to boost tourism of Choghakhor International Wetland.

Some 80 species of migratory birds come to winter in wetlands of the southwestern Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province.

Currently, about 90,000 aquatic bird species are inhabiting in Choghakhor, Gandoman, Solqan, and Aliabad wetlands.

These birds are from the family of storks, white and brown herons, ducks, Eurasian teal, egrets, flamingos, Grebes, coots, Bitterns, northern lapwing, gulls, and terns.

Choghakhor Wetland is flowing on 1687 hectares, being designated as a hunting restricted area. It is also a birdwatching site that supports more than 47 bird species, with breeding populations of migratory birds such as the Northern Pintail (Anas acuta).

It supports more than one percent of the population of Gadwall (Anas strepera) and harbors threatened species such as the endangered White-headed Duck (Oxyura leucocephala) and the vulnerable Eastern Imperial Eagle (Aquila heliaca).

Iran is decorated with impressive wetlands that hold a great share of aquatic and bird species and wildlife. Anzali wetland, Qeshm Island, Urmia Lake, and Miankaleh Peninsula are among the most important locations for bird watching in Iran.

Miankaleh International Wetland in Mazandaran, called the birdwatching paradise of Iran, stretches to a total area of 68,000 hectares, which is home to at least 130 species of migratory species with a population of 1.5 million.

Being an impressive bird-watching destination, the wetland displays a variety of bird species such as otters, all kinds of fish-eating ducks (common goldeneye and Mergus), pelicans, flamingos, and cormorants, common pheasants, partridges, mute swan, tundra swan, and coots. Ashuradeh was introduced and registered as one of the world's first biosphere zones in 1975.

Gomishan wetland in Golestan province is home to over 20,000 water birds, and more than 20 species of birds, which supports three IUCN Red List vulnerable species of waterbirds, i.e., Pelecanus Crispus, Aythya nyroca, and Vanellus gregarious, as well as the vulnerable mammal Phoca (Pusa) caspica; it is also an important staging area for the fish subspecies Rutilus caspicas.

Located at the foot of the Zagros mountains in north-western Iran, Zarivar is a freshwater wetland hosting over 74 bird species, which is designated as a Ramsar Site.

The site provides a suitable breeding and resting place for birds and other wetland animals, and due to the relatively extensive reed beds, it is an important overwintering site for northern migratory birds.

