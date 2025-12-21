Yalda Night, a symbol of human connection with nature, production and cultural identity

TEHRAN--Yalda represents deep connection of Iranians with nature, production, and cultural identity that has been passed down from generation to generation, said Mohammad-Hassan Mohebali, who is an eternal figure in cultural heritage.

Mohebali, who is a pioneer in the field of architecture and restoration, told Miras Aria that Iran's cultural heritage is not limited to the historical buildings and textures, but rather a mystical spirit and historical identity are present in all traditions and rituals; Yalda Night, or Cheleh, is a clear manifestation of this identity and human connection with nature and production.

He continued: “Cultural heritage represents Iran's historical identity, and if we look closely at our past and connect it with modern technology, very valuable results will be achieved.”

The prominent researcher added that cultural heritage, rituals and traditions have a direct connection with the seasons, gratitude, and production regarding the intangible heritage.

Yalda Night is also one of these rituals, which encompasses the longest night of the year and is related to topics such as the change of seasons, nature, and the birth of the sun, he said, adding that this night promises longer days, warmer weather, and agricultural prosperity.

Referring to the family traditions of this night, Mohebali said: “According to the ancient customs, families gather at the home of one of the elders on the longest night of the year. The rituals and foods of this night all have their own philosophy and meaning and are directly related to production, agriculture, and gratitude for divine blessings. This period of gathering also helps to resolve ambiguities and benefit from the experiences and advice of the family elders.”

He emphasized: “Yalda Night is a manifestation of the connection between man and nature, production, and Iranian spirituality, and is considered a representation of the ancient cultural values and identity of our nation.”

Yalda Night marks the longest night of the year and is traditionally observed with family gatherings, poetry readings and the sharing of fruits and nuts, including pomegranates and watermelon. UNESCO added Yalda Night to its intangible heritage list in 2022, citing its role in Persian culture.

KD

