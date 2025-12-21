Tajik ambassador underscores cultural convergence between Iran and Central Asia

TEHRAN – Tajikistan’s ambassador to Iran, Nizamuddin Zahedi, has said Iran’s festival of tribal culture reflects cultural convergence between the Islamic Republic and Central Asian countries.

Speaking on Friday at the closing ceremony of the 17th International Festival of Tribal Culture and the Iran–Tajikistan cultural night, Tajik envoy said cultural diversity strengthens unity and serves as a basis for closer ties among nations.

Zahedi said the festival, which brought together Iranian provinces and participants from Central Asia, provided an opportunity to present handicrafts, customs, tourism capacities and cultural potential, particularly in Iran’s Golestan province.

He said the participation of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan gave the festival a transnational character, moving it beyond a national framework due to shared historical and cultural links.

Zahedi said the festival conveyed a message that cultural diversity and unity can address divisions and challenges faced by societies globally.

He said expanding relations with Iran remains a priority of Tajikistan’s foreign policy, adding that Tajik leaders have consistently supported closer ties since the country’s independence 34 years ago.

The ambassador added that political relations between the two countries have continued over the years, with economic ties improving in the past five years, including a fivefold increase in bilateral trade volume.

He said the launch of nine weekly flights between Iran and Tajikistan was among the achievements of bilateral relations and noted that cultural cooperation plays a key role in developing cultural diplomacy and tourism.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Tajik Deputy Culture Minister Davlat Safarzadeh said the friendship between Iranian and Tajik officials and peoples reflects the cultural identity of both countries.

Safarzadeh said culture forms the foundation of national identity and contributes to social cohesion and patriotism.

The 17th International Festival of Tribal Culture was held in Gorgan from Dec. 16 to 19, with participants from Iran and abroad, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Organizers said the festival aims to promote tourism, support local economic activity and encourage cultural exchange.

AM