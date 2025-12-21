Hafez mausoleum marks Yalda Night

TEHRAN--Concurrent with the fourth anniversary of Yalda Night’s inclusion on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, a night celebration ceremony titled ‘Yalda at the Shrine of Hafez’ was held in Hafezieh, where the legendary Persian poet is laid to rest.

Announcing this, Hashem Shayeq, head Hafezieh Historical and Cultural Complex told Miras Aria on Sunday that during the ceremony, which was organized in cooperation with a group of enthusiasts of the 14th-century poet, poets and artists will present fun and appropriate programs for this occasion.

He added that introducing the rituals of Shiraz people on Yalda Night, performing traditional music, fortune telling, and reciting Ghazals (love poems) from the collection of poems of Hafez are among the programs that will be performed at this ceremony.

Shayeq stated that Hafez's tomb has always been one of the centers of attention for the world and lovers of poetry, culture, and literature, adding that the special of the Yalda Night television program will be broadcast on Fars Channel, and Hafezieh is one of the locations that will be a guest in people's homes through the television frame.

In the realm of Persian poetry, Hafez is a luminous star that has cast its glow across cultures and generations. Born as Khajeh Shams al-Din Muhammad Hafez-e Shirazi in the 14th century, this Iranian poet has left an indelible mark on the world of literature, transcending borders and resonating with readers worldwide.

Hafez received a classical religious education and was known for his expertise in Quranic and other theological subjects. The name "Hafez" signifies one who has memorized the Quran by heart. He also wrote commentaries on religious classics, showcasing his deep understanding and intellectual prowess.

KD

