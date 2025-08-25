Esteghlal’s new signings signal ambitious comeback

TEHRAN - Esteghlal Football Club are gearing up for a bold resurgence in the 2025/26 Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) following a disappointing ninth-place finish last season. Despite last year’s league struggles, the team managed to lift the Hazfi Cup, securing a spot in the AFC Champions League Two, a testament to their potential and resilience.

Determined to rectify last season’s shortcomings, Esteghlal’s management made decisive moves in the transfer window, assembling a squad capable of contending for the league title. Portuguese head coach Ricardo Sá Pinto, brought in to lead this revival, now has a significantly strengthened roster at his disposal.

One of the standout additions is Jasir Asani, the Albanian international winger, whose transfer to Esteghlal has caught the attention of not only Korean and European media but also the official AFC website. After an impressive tenure at Guangzhou FC in South Korea, where Asani played a pivotal role in pushing his team to the quarter-finals of the 2025 AFC Champions League Elite, scoring nine goals in 10 matches, he now brings his dynamism and goal-scoring prowess to the Iranian giants.

Another key signing is Moussa Djenepo, the talented Malian left winger, alongside French striker Duckens Nazon, formerly of Wolverhampton Wanderers. Defensive reinforcements include Antonio Adán, the former Real Madrid goalkeeper who replaces Hossein Hosseini, as well as promising players such as Aref Aghasi, Rustam Ashurmatov from Uzbekistan, and Saeid Saharkhizan. This array of talent provides Sá Pinto with a versatile and balanced squad, ready to adapt to various tactical formations such as 4-3-3 or 3-5-2.

Esteghlal’s season started with a confident 1-0 away victory against defending champions Tractor, setting an optimistic tone. On Tuesday, in Week 2, they face Zob Ahan, a match that will reveal whether Sá Pinto will take the risk of integrating newcomers like Asani and Djenepo into the starting eleven.

The inclusion of Asani and Djenepo is expected to enhance Esteghlal’s attacking options significantly. Their speed, dribbling skills, and tactical intelligence add depth and variety to the team’s offense, while their defensive contributions through pressing and work rate improve the team’s overall balance.

With six foreign players officially registered—Didier Ndong, Rustam Ashurmatov, Duckens Nazon, Jasir Asani, Moussa Djenepo, and Antonio Adán—Esteghlal is close to finalizing their squad. The situation of seventh foreign slot remains uncertain, partly due to the fitness concerns surrounding Uzbek midfielder Jalaleddin Masharipov.

All signs indicate Esteghlal’s readiness to make a strong statement this season, combining experienced internationals and tactical flexibility to challenge for the top honors domestically and in Asia. Coach Sá Pinto’s focus now lies on forging cohesion and maximizing the squad’s physical preparedness to ensure the club’s ambitions are realized.