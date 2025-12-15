Sepahan beat Foolad: 2025/26 PGPL

TEHRAN – Sepahan football team edged past Foolad 1-0 in the 2025/26 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Monday.

Mohammad Askari scored the winner in the ninth minute at the Takhti Stadium in Ahvaz.

Also, Esteghlal were held to a 1-1 draw by Kheybar. In the match held in Khorramabad’s Takhti Stadium, Jasir Asani gave the visiting team a lead in the eighth minute from the penalty spot but his goal was canceled out by Mehrdad Ghanbari in the 28th minute from the spot.

In bandar Anzali, Fajr Sepasi stunned Malavan, beating the hosts 4-0. Chadormalou beat Esteghlal Khuzestan 3-1 and Gol Gohar earned a 2-0 win over rock-bottom Mes.

Sepahan sit top with 27 points, two points above Persepolis.