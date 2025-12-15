‘A very positive path’: Iran and Belarus strengthen alliance against sanctions

TEHRAN – On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi landed in Minsk before heading to Russia, where his day of meetings with top Belarusian officials focused on how Iran and Belarus can support each other in counteracting escalating Western sanctions and pressure.

Tehran and Minsk have endured a Western vise for years, with the pressure intensifying significantly in recent times. Economic sanctions against Iran escalated in 2018, followed by similar measures against Belarus in 2021. Both nations have seen their most vital sectors, particularly energy, placed under embargo. Despite the ever-growing pressure, they have tried to navigate the challenges by finding alternative trade routes and partners among non-Western states. The U.S. and its Western allies have also attempted to hinder development in both countries. In response, Tehran and Minsk have sought substitute partners, developed domestic capabilities, and continue to explore new avenues for growth.

Araghchi has visited Belarus several times in his diplomatic capacity, but his Monday trip marked his first visit to the country as Iran's foreign minister. He held meetings with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, and State Secretary of Belarus' Security Council Aleksandr Volfovich. During a press conference with his counterpart, Araghchi praised the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation, expressing satisfaction with their “constructive” and “productive” discussions.

“Iran-Belarus relations are progressing along a very positive path. Since Belarus’ independence, these relations have been consistently warm, friendly, and based on mutual interests and respect, a path we intend to continue,” he stated. He also expressed gratitude to Belarus for condemning Israeli and U.S. aggression against Iran in June, and for publicly expressing solidarity with the Iranian people.

According to an official Iranian readout, during his meeting with Araghchi, President Lukashenko emphasized Belarus’ readiness to develop and expand cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, particularly in the trade and economic sectors. He also underscored his country’s commitment to international cooperation through forums such as the United Nations, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union, and the Non-Aligned Movement.

The need to increase efforts against “Western unilateralism and coercive measures” was raised by both parties during separate meetings with Belarus’ president and foreign minister. Speaking with Ryzhenkov, Araghchi stated, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always prioritized relations with independent countries interested in mutually beneficial cooperation,” adding that “Belarus holds a special place in our foreign policy.”

The two countries solidified their renewed commitment to strengthening ties by signing three major agreements at the conclusion of Araghchi’s one-day visit. According to a statement by the Belarusian foreign ministry, these agreements, covering strategic principles for countering unilateral coercive measures, strengthening international law in global relations, and a five-year cooperation program between the two countries’ foreign ministries, are expected to provide a comprehensive framework for advancing bilateral collaboration through 2030.

Speaking to the IRIB, Araghchi described the agreements as a significant milestone in furthering economic and political cooperation, reinforcing shared principles, and supporting multilateral engagement.

“There is a strong determination in both countries to make full use of their political, economic, and diplomatic capacities to advance the interests of their peoples,” he explained.