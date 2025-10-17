Araghchi discusses bilateral and global issues in series of Kampala meetings

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a series of diplomatic meetings with his counterparts from various countries on the sidelines of the 19th Mid-Term Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Kampala, Uganda, to discuss bilateral relations and multilateral cooperation.

In Kampala, Araghchi met with Mohamed Ali Nafti, Tunisia’s foreign minister, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla of Cuba, and Yván Gil Pinto, Venezuela’s top diplomat, for talks focused on deepening political and economic ties. He also conferred with Than Swe, Myanmar’s foreign minister, and Ahmed Attaf, his Algerian counterpart, on expanding collaboration and coordinating positions within the NAM framework.

Further meetings were held with Maksim Ryzhenkov, Belarus’s foreign minister, Riyad Mansour, head of the Palestinian delegation to the ministerial meeting, Verónica Macamo Dlhovo of Mozambique, and Abdoulaye Diop of Mali.

Throughout these engagements, Araghchi emphasized Iran’s commitment to strengthening solidarity among Non-Aligned countries and promoting dialogue on global challenges, including unilateralism, development cooperation, and collective support for the principles of the UN Charter.

Araghchi arrived in Kampala early Wednesday to attend the 19th Midterm Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement, held under the theme “Deepening Cooperation for Greater Global Prosperity.” Foreign ministers and senior diplomats from more than 120 member countries participated in the two-day event.

The Non-Aligned Movement was formally established in 1961 during its first summit in Belgrade, Yugoslavia, attended by 25 countries including Egypt, India, Indonesia, Yugoslavia, and Ghana.

Iran, Belarus FMs discuss expanding economic and diplomatic cooperation

Iranian Foreign Minister met with his Belarusian counterpart Maksim Ryzhenkov on Thursday on the sidelines of the 19th NAM Ministerial Meeting in Kampala, Uganda.

During the talks, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on key international developments. They expressed confidence that, given the shared determination of their leaders, cooperation across economic, trade, and diplomatic fields will continue to expand in line with the interests of both nations.

The ministers agreed to accelerate preparations for the next session of the Iran-Belarus Joint Economic Commission, and to follow up on agreements reached during President Pezeshkian’s visit to Minsk.

Both sides also condemned the growing trend of unilateralism and the use of coercive measures in global affairs, stressing the Non-Aligned Movement’s vital role in defending multilateralism and preventing violations of international law. They agreed to maintain close coordination in multilateral and regional organizations.

Araghchi meets Palestinian envoy, reaffirms support for resistance and accountability

On the sidelines of the NAM Ministerial in Kampala, Iranian Foreign Minister met with Riyad Mansour, head of the Palestinian delegation.

The two discussed the latest developments in occupied Palestine in light of recent events. Araghchi praised the “legendary resistance, patience, and endurance of the people of Gaza” against Israeli atrocities, stressing the need for comprehensive international action to end the occupier’s impunity.

He highlighted the unprecedented global consensus, including within the Non-Aligned Movement, in support of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination. Araghchi said the international community has both a legal and moral responsibility to end the genocide and prevent further violations by the Israeli regime.

Mansour thanked Iran and other Islamic and NAM countries for their continued support of Palestine’s legitimate struggle and briefed Araghchi on the latest situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

Iran, Algeria FMs call for stronger NAM role and coordination on Palestine

In Kampala, Iranian Foreign Minister met with Ahmed Attaf, Algeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, for talks on bilateral and multilateral issues.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the growing trajectory of Iran-Algeria relations and emphasized the importance of maintaining high-level consultations to further enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

They discussed key international developments and underlined the importance of leading NAM states in safeguarding the rights of developing nations. Araghchi thanked Algeria for its responsible stance at the UN Security Council, particularly its opposition to Western attempts to misuse the JCPOA dispute mechanism to reimpose canceled UN sanctions.

The ministers also exchanged views on the Palestinian issue, stressing the necessity of preserving a unified NAM position in support of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination. Both sides reaffirmed the urgency of ending the genocide in Gaza and ensuring Israel’s compliance with its international obligations.

Iran, Uganda pledge to boost cooperation and uphold NAM’s founding principles

Iranian Foreign Minister also met with his Ugandan counterpart Abubaker Jeje Odongo on Thursday in Kampala.

Araghchi commended Uganda for its effective organization and chairmanship of the NAM Coordination Bureau and lauded its contribution to advancing the movement’s agenda. He emphasized the NAM’s essential role in upholding international law, defending nations’ right to self-determination, and protecting the principles of the UN Charter.

Highlighting Iran’s resolve to strengthen relations with African countries, including Uganda, Araghchi expressed Tehran’s readiness to expand cooperation across all sectors of mutual interest.

Odongo described Araghchi’s presence at the meeting as valuable and voiced hope that the NAM would play a stronger role in international developments and the promotion of the rule of law. The two ministers agreed to hold the next session of the Iran-Uganda Joint Economic Commission in Tehran in early 2026 to further invigorate bilateral ties.