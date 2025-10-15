Tehran ready to cooperate with NAM states to advance shared ideals: Araghchi

TEHRAN – Speaking at the 19th Midterm Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Kampala, Uganda, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to cooperate with all member states in advancing the Movement’s noble principles, emphasizing solidarity, multilateralism, and resistance to unilateralism.

Araghchi delivered a strong address on Wednesday, emphasizing the need for solidarity among member states in defending international law, multilateralism, and justice.

Expressing appreciation to the Government and people of Uganda for their “warm and generous hospitality,” Araghchi praised Uganda’s effective leadership of the Movement, highlighting its “tireless efforts to promote NAM’s goals and unity among its members.”

Reaffirming Iran’s long-standing commitment to the ideals of the Non-Aligned Movement, he said that “lasting global peace and stability can only be achieved through diplomacy and cooperation,” warning that “unilateral actions and coercive measures threaten peace and erode trust between nations.”

The Iranian Foreign Minister criticized recent efforts by the United States and European members of the UN Security Council to misuse the Council’s mechanisms in order to reinstate terminated resolutions against Iran — a move he described as a “clear violation” of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

“From Iran’s perspective — shared by many Security Council members — any attempt to revive these terminated measures is groundless and illegitimate, amounting to nothing more than political extortion,” Araghchi said.

He urged fellow NAM members to “stand firm by the Movement’s principles” and reject such “invalid and illegal maneuvers,” emphasizing that collective resistance against coercion would demonstrate that “independent nations will not bow to bullying or unilateral pressure.”

Turning to the humanitarian crisis in Palestine, Araghchi strongly condemned what he called “the most brutal genocidal campaign” against the Palestinian people over the past two years.

He noted that more than 70,000 Palestinians have been killed and that the Gaza Strip has been reduced to rubble, accusing the Israeli regime of committing atrocities “with the full support and complicity of the United States and other Western states.”

“The perpetrators must be held accountable and brought to justice,” he said, calling for immediate efforts to end the genocide, withdraw occupying forces, allow humanitarian access, and rebuild Gaza.

Araghchi stressed that “no solution to the Palestinian issue will succeed without recognizing the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination,” adding that their continued struggle against “occupation, apartheid, and colonial subjugation” is both legitimate and lawful.

He also condemned Israel’s recent act of aggression against Iran in June, describing it as further proof that “the regime recognizes no moral or legal limits.” He urged the international community to “document and expose Israel’s crimes” and to “utilize every legal mechanism available to bring the perpetrators of war crimes and genocide to justice.”

Concluding his remarks, the Iranian Foreign Minister called for greater unity among Non-Aligned Movement members.

“Today, more than ever, NAM countries must act in solidarity, reject unlawful measures such as coercive sanctions, and uphold the rule of international law,” Araghchi said. “The Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready to cooperate with all member states to advance the Movement’s noble principles.”

Araghchi arrived in Kampala early Wednesday to attend the 19th Midterm Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement, held under the theme “Deepening Cooperation for Greater Global Prosperity.” Foreign ministers and senior diplomats from more than 120 member countries are participating in the two-day event.

The Non-Aligned Movement was formally established in 1961 during its first summit in Belgrade, Yugoslavia, attended by 25 countries including Egypt, India, Indonesia, Yugoslavia, and Ghana.