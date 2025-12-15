Adaptation of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” to go on stage in Tehran

TEHRAN- A loose adaptation of the play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is set to go on stage at Iran Mall Theater Hall in Tehran on Wednesday.

Ali Qasemi is the writer and director of the play, which will be performed by a group of young theater actors and students.

Peyman Paipouran, Masoud Beitollahi, Hossein Tajik, Mohammad Sediq, Farid Sadeq, Mobina Aqajani and Kimia Yaqubi are the main members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage until December 30.



“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is a stage play that continues the beloved Harry Potter series, crafted by playwright Jack Thorne based on an original story developed by Thorne, J.K. Rowling, and director John Tiffany. Set nineteen years after the events of the final Harry Potter novel, “Deathly Hallows,” the play explores the lives of Harry Potter and his friends as adults, focusing on Harry’s second son, Albus Severus Potter.

Albus struggles with the weight of his family’s legacy, feeling overshadowed by his famous father and uncertain about his place in the wizarding world. The story delves into themes of family, identity, friendship, and the consequences of choices, all set within the magical universe fans have cherished for decades.

At the play’s outset, Harry is now the Head of the Department of Magical Law Enforcement at the Ministry of Magic, and Ginny Potter is a professional Quidditch player turned sports journalist.

Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, Harry’s best friends, are also established characters, with Hermione serving as the Minister of Magic. Their children, including Albus and Rose Weasley, board the Hogwarts Express for their first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Unlike Harry, who was sorted into Gryffindor, Albus is unexpectedly sorted into Slytherin, a decision that causes him distress and alienation. Alongside his new friend Scorpius Malfoy, the son of Draco Malfoy, Albus faces bullying and feelings of inadequacy, as he struggles to forge his own identity separate from his family’s fame.

Since its debut, the play has received mostly positive reviews from critics for its performances, stage illusions, and magical effects, which create an immersive experience.

The play premiered in London’s West End at the Palace Theatre in 2016, and was an immediate success. It received a record-breaking eleven nominations at the Laurence Olivier Awards and won nine, including Best New Play.

Its popularity led to a Broadway adaptation, which opened at the Lyric Theatre in New York City in 2018. The Broadway production garnered ten Tony nominations and won six awards, notably including Best Play.

International productions soon followed, including those in Australia, Germany, Canada, and Japan, broadening its global reach.

The script of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” has been published in print and digital formats, with the initial edition released in July 2016. The book became a bestseller, selling over two million copies in North America within the first two days. While critics generally praised the staging and performances, opinions within the fandom remain divided.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” stands as a landmark theatrical achievement that expands the wizarding universe while exploring new themes of family, identity, and choice. Its success across the globe highlights its enduring appeal, even as it sparks debate among fans about canon, characterizations, and representation.

