Iran participating in 42nd Istanbul International Book Fair

TEHRAN – Iran has participated in the 42nd Istanbul International Book Fair, held under the theme “The Many Moods of Literature,” which opened on December 13 and will continue until December 21, at the TÜYAP Exhibition and Congress Center.

In this edition of the fair, Iran Book and Literature House represents the country in the international section, presenting more than 250 book titles in the fields of classical and contemporary literature, poetry, Iranian studies, children’s and young adult literature, art and illustration, Iranian culture and civilization, as well as a selection of translated works, IRNA reported.

Presenting the capacities of Iran’s publishing industry, introducing the Grant Program, showcasing Iranian illustration, creating opportunities for bilateral cooperation, facilitating copyright exchange, and engaging in dialogue with Turkish publishers and cultural managers are among the main programs of Iran Book and Literature House at the Istanbul Book Fair.

The international section of the Istanbul International Book Fair is a key platform for cultural and professional exchange among publishers. This section offers valuable opportunities for dialogue and for introducing different publishing markets. Publishers and cultural institutions from various countries are present, and a wide range of programs are organized to present works and expand international cooperation.

In this year’s fair, publishers and institutions from 14 countries are participating and presenting their works. A variety of cultural programs, including panel discussions, workshops, and numerous book launches, have been planned.

The Turkic World has been designated as the Focus Market of the year. Within this framework, publishers from Azerbaijan, Bashkortostan, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Uzbekistan, Tatarstan, and Turkmenistan are brought together.

The initiative aims to strengthen copyright cooperation and publishing ties based on shared language, history, and cultural heritage.

The Istanbul Book Fair, which has been organized since 1982, has the distinction of being the oldest in its field and one of the largest fairs in Europe, with nearly half a million visitors every year.

Although Turkey has hosted other book fairs in recent years in cities such as Bursa, Izmir, Ankara, and the Black Sea region, the Istanbul International Book Fair remains the country’s most central and influential publishing event.

SS/SAB

