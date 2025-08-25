Persian Gulf islands

TEHRAN—Persian Gulf is the warmest body of water in the world. In spite of its salty water, there are 200 freshwater springs on the floor and 25 completely fresh springs on the shores of the Persian sea, which originate from Zagros mountains.

Arvand, Karoun, Diyala, Zab, Jarrahi, Dalaki, and Minab are the largest and most abundant rivers that flow into the Persian Gulf, IRNA reported.

In addition to having abundant oil and gas resources and the existence of an important maritime waterway, this vast expanse of water creates a very special situation in relation to the tourism in the region. The Strait of Hormuz, as an important part of the Persian Gulf, is the most sensitive area of ??the Persian sea.

The islands of Qeshm, Hengam, Lark and Hormuz, due to their proximity to each other and their location in the center of the Strait of Hormuz, form a connected and continuous geographical unit that has a high natural and cultural capacity, suitable for becoming a major tourism hub in the region.

There are 130 small and large islands in the Persian Gulf, scattered in different places. The largest island in the Persian Gulf is Qeshm, which is about 115 km long and between 10 and 15 km wide. The Iranian islands of the Persian Gulf from the Strait of Hormuz to the northern side of the Persian Gulf include Hormuz, Lark, Qeshm, Hengam, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb, Abu Musa, Greater Farur, Lesser Farur, Siri, Lavan, Hendorabi, Kish, Umm al-Karam, Nakhiloo, Jabrin, Umm Sila, Kharg and Kharko, Buneh, Haj Salbukh, and Dara. Farsi Island is the southernmost and farthest island in the Persian Gulf.

Qeshm: Qeshm is the largest islands in the Persian Gulf. It is located in Hormozgan Province. Mangrove forests, Kharbes caves, Chahkouh Strait, blue dolphins, the Persian Gulf, the Valley of Stars, Naz Islands, and Namakdan Cave are some of the attractions of this island.

Larak: Larak is one of the Iranian islands in the Strait of Hormoz at the eastern end of the Persian Gulf and is part of Hormozgan province. This island is oval in shape and its only settlement is the urban village of Larak. There is no agricultural activity on this island, and the locals are involved in fishing, diving, and ecotourism.

Hengam: Hengam is another Iranian island in the Persian Gulf, with small settlements covering an area of about 50 square kilometers south of Qeshm Island in Hormozgan province, and has salt, clay, and lead mines. Hengam is most famous for its natural and amazing attractions, and one of these attractions is the presence of dolphins in the waters near the coast of this island.

Hormuz: Hormuz is an Iranian island in the Persian Gulf, eight kilometers from Bandar Abbas. This oval-shaped island with an area of ??more than 42 square kilometers is located near the Strait of Hormuz and is a tourist destination in southern Iran. The city of Hormuz, located in the north of the island, is the only populated point on the island. Hormuz is considered the key to the Persian Gulf due to its geographical location and proximity to the Strait of Hormuz.

Kish: Kish is a sports resort island in Bandar Lengeh county, Hormozgan province, southern Iran, located in the Persian Gulf. Kish is one of the major tourist destinations in Iran due to the presence of a free trade zone, entertainment and commercial centers, tourist attractions, and numerous hotels.

Abu Musa: Abu Musa is another Iranian island in the Persian Gulf. The area of this island is about 12 square kilometers. The distance between Abu Musa and the Tunb Islands is the only navigable route for large oil tankers due to the appropriate depth of the water. Abu Musa is the southernmost Iranian island in the Persian Gulf and the closest to the equator.

Lavan: Lavan is also one of the islands of Hormozgan province in the Persian Gulf and a region of Lavan Rural District in the Kish District of Bandar Lengeh county. It is located opposite the Gavbandi and Shibkouh areas, but is closer to the Shibkouh area. This island leads to Bandar Maqam from the northeast and to Shidvar island from the east, and is located 28 kilometers west of Nakhiloo beach in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

Greater and Lesser Tunbs: According to the country's divisions, Geater Tunb is part of Abu Musa county in Hormozgan province. Greater Tunb was promoted to a city in March 2024. The Lesser Tunb Island is an Iranian island in the Persian Gulf and a tourist attraction in Hormozgan province. Tunb is a Tangestani word meaning ‘hill’.

