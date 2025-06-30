They are not numbers

TEHRAN - The toll of Israel’s unprecedented and unwarranted aggression against Iran is still unfolding in the country, with new forensic data showing an increase in the number of people who lost their lives during the 12-day war.

Iran’s judiciary spokesman, Asghar Jahangir, announced on Monday that some 935 people were killed during Israeli airstrikes, the vast majority of whom were civilians. Over 5000 people have been left injured.

Israel initiated the war on June 13, claiming its primary objective was to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, a claim the regime has been making for two decades, while consistently stating that Iran is only "a few weeks away" from acquiring them.

Neither Western intelligence agencies nor the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have been able to substantiate claims that Iran was pursuing nuclear weapons prior to the attacks. This, combined with other indicators and pronouncements from the Israeli regime and the United States, suggests the war was, in fact, aimed at destabilizing and toppling the Iranian government through the assassination of key military and political leaders, intimidation of remaining officials, and incitement of popular unrest.

Israel assassinated several Iranian military commanders at the beginning of the war by striking their homes. It also attempted to eliminate Iran's president, judiciary chief, and parliament speaker by attacking their trilateral meeting in Tehran, an effort that failed, according to Ali Larijani, a top advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. Furthermore, Hebrew media reports show Israel sought to assassinate Iran's Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, but was unable to locate him

Dozens of other officials, including Larijani himself, received phone calls from the occupied territories, during which they were told to abandon the government and join the enemy regime if they valued their own lives and the safety of their families. None of the officials agreed to betray Iran.

The regime's attempts to instigate domestic unrest primarily involved propaganda campaigns. A key component of this effort was a Washington-based Persian channel, known for featuring Mossad agents as analysts, which disseminated the message that the war was not against the country itself, but against the government, and that civilian deaths were a necessary price to pay for "freedom."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself entered the fray, recording a message to the Iranian people in which he repeated the same absurd claims that he was not putting the “people” in his crosshairs. He even chanted "women, life, freedom," a slogan used during the 2022 protests inside Iran that were quickly hijacked and transformed into deadly riots with the intervention of Israel and Western states. At least 102 women, some of whom were pregnant, were killed during Netanyahu's war on Iran. 38 children were also among the victims, the youngest being a mere two months old.

In its deadliest strike on Iranian soil, Israel hit the Evin prison in northern Tehran in an attack it called “symbolic”. At least 79 people were killed during the strike, including dozens of women and children.

Civilians have been the biggest victims of Israel’s war on Iran. Naturally, estimates show that anti-Israeli sentiment within the country has reached unprecedented levels since the establishment of the Zionist regime. Many young Iranians interviewed by reporters on the streets of Tehran said they believe Iran should have continued raining missiles on Israel.