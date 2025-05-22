IRGC: Iran will give devastating response to any Israeli foolish act

A spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says Iran will give a devastating response to any foolish act by Israel, stressing that the Tel Aviv regime is incapable of grasping the power of the Iranian nation in supporting the Islamic Republic in times of war.

Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, the IRGC spokesman and deputy head of the Public Relations Department, made the remarks on Thursday, in an apparent response to a CNN exclusive report on Tuesday that Israel is preparing for a potential military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“They try to frighten us with the threat of war. Accusing an establishment of fearing war, an establishment that enjoys popular, military, and strong support, only stems from repeated miscalculations by an enemy that fails to grasp the power of the Iranian nation in supporting the Islamic Republic in times of war,” he stressed.

The CNN report, citing multiple U.S. officials familiar with the matter, said the U.S. has obtained new intelligence suggesting that the occupying regime has been moving air munitions and conducting air exercises, signaling a heightened state of readiness.

“The enemy is delusional and ignorant in its assessments of the Islamic Republic’s strengths, and fails to understand that if war breaks out, the power of the people will enter the scene, just as it did during the Iran-Iraq War. Enemies began the war based on similar illusions and were ultimately defeated,” General Naeini emphasized.

The IRGC spokesman also warned that if the Israeli regime commits any act of folly and aggression,

Israel “will undoubtedly receive a devastating and decisive response within its small and vulnerable occupied territory” if it commits an act of folly, IRGC warns The IRGC spokesman also warned that if the Israeli regime commits any act of folly and aggression, “it will undoubtedly receive a devastating and decisive response within its small and vulnerable occupied territory.”

General Naeini stressed that the past 46 years, since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, have conveyed a clear message that “overthrowing the Islamic Republic is impossible, and that unrest occurred during the past several years also carried the same message - that the Islamic Republic cannot be brought down.”

In retaliation for Israel’s April 1, 2024, bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus, which killed two Iranian generals, the IRGC launched Operation True Promise I, firing over 300 missiles and drones at Israeli military sites.

Operation True Promise II, launched on October 1, 2024, was the IRGC’s response to the Israeli assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah chief Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC General Abbas Nilforoushan, and involved around 200 ballistic missiles targeting Israeli military sites.

“We have become more powerful in various aspects compared to past years, and our military advancements are astonishing. Today, the entire existence of the Zionist regime lies within the range of the Islamic Republic’s fighters. The usurping Israel is supported by the U.S. and weakening Western governments, and until Israel is wiped out, stability will not return to the world and the region,” General Naeini concluded.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also warned the Tel Aviv regime against any foolish act, stressing, “The Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to forcefully respond to any transgression and will stop at nothing to protect its interests and people.”

(Source: Press TV)