‘No red lines if Israel strikes again’, warns IRGC spokesman

TEHRAN – A senior spokesman for Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that any renewed military aggression by the Israeli regime will be met with a response “without any red lines.”

Speaking to Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen news network on Friday, IRGC spokesman General Ali Mohammad Naeini said that the swift and forceful Iranian response to Israel’s attack on June 13 shocked the enemy and upended its calculations.

"To understand who won or lost, we must look at the objectives of the war. Israel failed to achieve any of its declared goals," he stated.

Naeini said the main objective of the Zionist regime was to dismantle the defense capabilities of the Islamic Republic, bring about Iran’s surrender, and trigger internal destabilization. "This war was launched with the stated aim of forcing Iran to collapse and disintegrate. But the enemy miscalculated Iran’s will and underestimated our strength," he said.

The IRGC official noted that Iran responded rapidly to the assassination of its senior commanders and scientists, firing more than 2,000 missiles and drones at military, intelligence, and strategic economic targets across the occupied territories during the 12-day conflict. "Despite their claims and censorship, footage from inside occupied cities reveals the scale of destruction. Israel has concealed the real toll," he added.

Although Israeli and U.S. officials claimed that up to 84% of Iranian projectiles were intercepted, a detailed report by the Telegraph indicated that a growing number of Iranian missiles successfully penetrated Israel’s much-touted air defense systems in the early days of the war.

Defense analysts cited several factors behind this development: a shortage of interceptor missiles, advances in Iranian missile technology, and the deliberate use of combined drone and missile strikes to overwhelm Israeli defenses.

Iran’s use of coordinated barrages involving suicide drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles allowed it to inflict heavy blows on Israel’s strategic depth. The IRGC confirmed that a significant portion of its missiles successfully struck military bases, intelligence facilities, and even symbols of economic power within Israel.

Despite Israel’s efforts to tightly control information, satellite imagery and social media footage exposed extensive damage in Tel Aviv, Haifa, and several other cities in the occupied territories.

General Naeini emphasized that the recent war demonstrated Iran's capability to launch rapid, large-scale strikes and maintain strategic deterrence across the region.

He warned that if the Zionist regime dares to launch another attack, "there will be no red lines left. The next phase will be something they cannot contain."

Iran is also believed to possess a vast and varied arsenal of missiles, ranging from medium- and long-range ballistic missiles to precision-guided cruise missiles and hypersonic systems. Many of these are domestically produced and capable of reaching targets throughout the region, including U.S. bases and Israeli installations.

The war began on June 13, when Israel launched an unprovoked attack targeting Iran’s civilian nuclear sites and assassinating senior military and scientific figures. Tehran responded within hours with a barrage of missile and drone attacks, initiating the True Promise III retaliatory campaign.

On June 22, the United States formally entered the conflict by bombing three of Iran’s nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—using bunker-buster munitions, in a blatant breach of international law.

Iran’s retaliatory response included a missile strike on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest U.S. military base in West Asia, signaling its intent and ability to expand the scope of the confrontation if provoked.

Ultimately, facing mounting losses, internal panic, and fears of further Iranian escalation, the Israeli regime accepted a unilateral ceasefire on June 24.

