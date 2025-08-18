Iran honors WHO representative at end of mission

TEHRAN – In a farewell ceremony held on Wednesday, August 14, in Tehran, the ministry of health appreciated Jaffar Hussain, the World Health Organization representative, for his efforts and contributions to the development of the country’s health sector.

Hussain was reassigned as the WHO Representative and Head of Mission in the Islamic Republic of Iran on April 1, 2021.

Prior to this assignment, Dr Hussain was Chef de Cabinet at the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean from 1 July 2019 until 31 March 2021.

Throughout these years, he had an active participation in different health sectors and took valuable steps to manage health crises.

Iranian officials lauded Hussain’s assistance, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting that the official played a key role in fostering the goals of the health system by promoting effective cooperation and adopting a responsible approach.

Hussain, for his part, said he was proud to have served the country.

“Once retired, I would like to return to Iran with my family and live here,” the health ministry’s website quoted Hussain as saying.

On August 2, Hussain lauded Iranian health experts and officials, as well as people, in addressing hepatitis B and C, underlining that the country’s determination to eliminate hepatitis is praiseworthy.

Viral hepatitis is still one of the leading causes of death worldwide, although it is preventable and curable. Highlighting the significance of raising public awareness, renewing commitment, and accelerating measures in fighting hepatitis, the official said eliminating hepatitis requires collective measures and broad participation, IRNA reported.

The official made the remarks on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day, which is observed annually on July 28.

Referring to Iran’s remarkable accomplishments in managing hepatitis B through vaccination, Hussain elaborated on existing challenges, particularly among vulnerable groups, in the case of hepatitis C.

“We need to focus on health quality and programs such as peer support, harm reduction services, and the expansion of tests and treatments,” Hussain said.

MT/MG

Photo: Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi (R) presents a gift to WHO Representative in Iran Jaffar Hussain in an undated photo.