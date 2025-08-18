Overhaul of South Pars first refinery begins

TEHRAN- The manager of the first refinery of the South Pars Gas Complex announced the start of major repairs to the refinery with the technical and support teams fully prepared.

Ali Ahmadi announced that this project will continue in the next 21 days with careful planning and coordination between the complex headquarters and the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), stating: "This measure aims to maintain the stability of gas production in the cold season, optimize resource consumption, and increase production efficiency."

Emphasizing the importance of this project, he said: "Overhaul is an important opportunity to rebuild and upgrade equipment and ensure the safe and sustainable operation of process units. Relying on the knowledge and experience of domestic engineers and specialists in complex oil and gas industry projects is not only a big step towards self-sufficiency and technological independence, but also plays a key role in realizing a resilient economy and localizing strategic technologies."

MA