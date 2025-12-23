Annual citrus exports from Iran reach $200m

TEHRAN – Iran exported fresh and processed citrus products worth more than $200 million to over 30 countries last year, underscoring the sector’s strong potential for foreign currency earnings, an agriculture official said.

Karim Zolfaghari, head of the Center for Mechanization Development and Agricultural Industries, said Iranian citrus products are competitive in regional and global markets due to their quality, variety and processing capability.

Iran produces more than six million tons of citrus annually, placing it among major global producers, he said.

Zolfaghari stressed the need for a value-chain approach, saying the expansion of processing and complementary industries was essential given high production volumes. Such industries help cut waste, extend shelf life, add value, create jobs and boost non-oil exports, he added.

He said more than 1,200 licensed industrial units are currently active nationwide in grading, packaging, processing and the production of concentrates and juices, with a combined nominal capacity exceeding 7.4 million tons. A significant share of that capacity is dedicated to citrus processing.

Zolfaghari cited inadequate standard infrastructure, market volatility, the need to upgrade technical know-how and the development of industrial citrus varieties as key challenges, calling for targeted support, greater investment and stronger links between producers and processors.

With improved cold-chain infrastructure and sustained investment in processing, Iran could emerge as a regional hub for citrus processing in the coming years, he said, adding that such development would support rural growth, employment and export revenues in producing provinces.

EF/MA