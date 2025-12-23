Iran hosts IOFS meetings on smart livestock farming, climate change

TEHRAN – A delegation from the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) paid a visit to Iran, holding roundtables on smart livestock farming and climate change, with experts from member states, namely Iran, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan in attendance.

On Monday, the delegation visited the Agricultural Research, Education and Extension Organization of Iran, in Tehran, ISNA reported.

The meeting of the representatives of the IOFS on climate change was held in the city of Karaj, west of Tehran, on Tuesday.

Addressing the meeting on Tuesday, Khosro Nazeri, an official with IOFS, said IOFS has 41 member states, and its main mission is to ensure sustainable food security in these countries.

The official also highlighted the need for boosting cooperation among Islamic nations, saying that the geography of the member-state countries and IOFS is diverse. Some countries enjoy sustainable food security and developed agriculture, while others face severe deficiencies due to war, internal conflicts, and economic poverty.

The main objective of the IOFS is to boost collaborations between these countries. “Holding meetings, like the one being held in Iran, provides great opportunities for sharing capabilities, experiences, and knowledge in the agriculture and food security sectors,” he noted.

The meeting between IOFS and related Iranian organizations is the result of negotiations and discussions that took place between Iranian and IOFS officials in Tehran this year, Nazeri said.

Referring to Iran’s capacity in agriculture, the official said Iran is one of the leading IOFS member states, with noticeable progress in the fields of agricultural technologies, biotechnology, smart agriculture, and related technical knowledge.

He voiced the Organization's readiness to cooperate with Iran and other member states to utilize these capacities and implement projects and operational programs, and take effective steps towards strengthening food security among Islamic nations.

Mohammad-Ali Ebrahimi, the head of the Agriculture Biotechnology Research Institute in Karaj, for his part, said that the goals of IOFS overlap with the goals of the organization. “Collaboration with IOFS is not merely a scientific interaction, but a strategic priority for us since we believe Islamic countries will ensure food security once they look for targeted scientific and technological cooperation.

He announced the country’s willingness to expand ties through training and empowering a new generation of agricultural researchers and conducting joint research projects.

The IOFS was officially instituted as an entity during the 7th session of the Ministerial Conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Food Security and Agricultural Development, along with the constituent session of the IOFS General Assembly on April 28, 2016, in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The mission of the IOFS is deeply rooted in the commitment to guaranteeing sustainable food security across the OIC Member States. This pivotal mission is achieved through a multifaceted approach encompassing socio-economic development and the systematic promotion of targeted programs in key areas such as agriculture, science and technology, humanitarian aid, and food trade.

IOFS stands as a beacon for collaboration, working tirelessly within the OIC Member States to create a robust framework that not only addresses immediate food security concerns but also cultivates long-term resilience and prosperity through innovative initiatives and strategic partnerships.