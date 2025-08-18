2025 Asian Shooting Championship: Iran win two bronzes

TEHRAN - Amir Joharikhou of Iran took a bronze medal at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship on Monday.

Joharikhou came third in the 10m Air Pistol Men Final with a score of 216.8 points.

China’s Kai Hu claimed the gold medal with 241.6 points and the silver medal went to Korean Suhyeon Hong with 239.0 points.

The Iranian trio of Joharikhou, Javad Foroughi and Vahid Golkhandan won a bronze medal at the 10m Air Pistol Team with 1733 points.

China topped the podium with 1744, while the Indian team won silver with a combined score of 1735.

The 2025 Asian Shooting Championships is being held at Shymkent Shooting Plaza, Shymkent, Kazakhstan from Aug. 16 to 30.