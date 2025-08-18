Israeli army chief: Gaza City residents to be ‘evacuated’ within two months

Israel’s army chief has said plans are in place to “evacuate” Gaza City residents within two months, before an expanded military operation, according to an Israeli media report.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said in closed discussions in recent days that “the expected evacuation process of residents from Gaza City will take less than two months, and we are preparing for the complexities in relocating residents – so we are preparing a set of tools to encourage them to leave the city towards humanitarian areas.”

Zamir also said that once that stage is complete, “the stages of surrounding Gaza City, entering it, and occupying it will be carried out.” He added that the military would seek to “minimize the use of reserve forces as much as possible”.

The remarks come as the Israeli government is holding talks with at least five countries – Indonesia, Somaliland, Uganda, South Sudan and Libya – about taking in displaced Palestinians from Gaza, Channel 12 previously reported.

The Associated Press also earlier reported that Israel had discussed transferring Palestinians to South Sudan.

Rights groups have said the Israeli plans amount to forcible displacement.



