Military power ‘non-negotiable’, IRGC says no compromise on defense

TEHRAN – A senior spokesperson for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has firmly rejected any possibility of negotiations over Iran’s national defense capabilities, calling them a core component of the country’s sovereignty and a non-negotiable red line.

Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini made the remarks on Tuesday during a press conference marking the first anniversary of Iran’s unprecedented drone and missile retaliatory strike on Israeli military positions in the occupied territories—a mission officially titled True Promise I.

“National security, along with our defense and military power, constitutes the red lines of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Naeini stated. “These are issues that will never be open to negotiations or compromise under any circumstances.”

His remarks came just ahead of the second round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Oman, where diplomatic efforts continue amid ongoing regional tensions.

Reflecting on the April 2024 operation, Naeini described True Promise I as a “historic and strategic milestone” that demonstrated Iran’s offensive reach and resolve. The operation, which involved over 300 drones and missiles launched toward Israeli military sites, was carried out in retaliation for a deadly Israeli airstrike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus that killed seven IRGC members.

“This was the largest drone operation in global military history, with unmanned aerial vehicles flying over 1,000 kilometers to reach their targets,” Naeini said, “It was the first direct, overt military confrontation between Iran and the Zionist regime, showcasing Iran’s asymmetric warfare capabilities and strategic initiative.”

Naeini underlined that the strike was conducted within the framework of international law, invoking Article 51 of the UN Charter, which recognizes a nation’s inherent right to self-defense.

The IRGC official noted that the operation shattered Israel’s image of invincibility, exposed its fragile security infrastructure, and highlighted Iran’s emergence as a regional power in missile and drone warfare. “This decisive act sent a clear message to the Zionist entity and gave hope to the oppressed Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza,” he added.

In a continuation of Iran’s policy of “measured retaliation,” the country carried out a second major anti-Israel operation in October 2024, following the assassination of Resistance commanders by Israeli forces. Later that month, Israeli warplanes—reportedly using airspace and logistical support from the United States’ military presence in Iraq—launched missiles at Iranian military targets, causing little damages.

Tehran noted the Israeli move as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter. According to Naeini, the attack was successfully thwarted by Iran’s advanced air defense systems.