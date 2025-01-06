Occupied Territories airspace defenseless against Iran: IRGC

TEHRAN – Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, the spokesperson for the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), has described the skies above the occupied territories as wide open and unguarded against Iran.

During a press conference on Monday, Naeini said, "The enemy saw in the True Promise II and II operations that their skies are open to us, and we can repeat these operations with even greater force."

He added that Iran has been fully prepared for large, complex, and heavy battles on any scale for a long time.

New missile and drone cities to be unveiled

The IRGC spokesman also announced the unveiling of new underground missile and drone cities along the coasts of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

These facilities, which accommodate a broad range of cruise and ballistic missiles, will be revealed during the large-scale Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) 19 military exercise.

Brigadier General Naeini highlighted the significance of these developments, noting that the IRGC Aerospace Force will showcase these facilities during the ongoing military drills.

Additionally, the IRGC Navy will stage a war game in the Persian Gulf, involving around 300 combat vessels, and the largest naval parade will be held with the participation of around 2,000 military and civilian vessels.

The IRGC's 'Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Power' exercise, held annually in the last three months of the year, is designed to counter new security threats.

Naeini emphasized that these exercises signify stability, power, and the flourishing of a mighty Iran.

He added, "The primary aim of the exercise is to counter threats and change the enemy's calculations."

Naeini also announced plans for a war game involving 110,000 Basij forces in Tehran.

The IRGC spokesperson highlighted the continuous production and upgrading of Iran's missile and defense systems.

He noted that the enemy has never had the upper hand in any battle and that Iran has never suffered an intelligence defeat.

"The enemy constantly creates narratives to compensate for the intelligence and military defeats suffered at the hands of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Naeini said.

He also addressed the psychological and perception warfare environment, stating that the enemy's military threats have only increased societal cohesion and strengthened the armed forces.

The IRGC works to consolidate its combined power infrastructure to develop the foundations of national security and authority.

Additionally, Naeini affirmed that Iran would not initiate any conflict in the region based on its defensive doctrine.

However, he emphasized that the country is always ready and proactive, and when the command comes, it will demonstrate its power and change the enemy's perceptions and calculations.

New air defense systems deployed at sensitive locations

In a separate announcement, Brigadier General Qader Rahimzadeh, commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base, declared that new and undisclosed air defense systems have been installed at critical sites across Iran.

During an interview, he revealed that air defense units from both the Army and the IRGC are set to conduct a large-scale joint military exercise in the coming days.

Rahimzadeh emphasized that these new systems, which remain unknown to adversaries, have been strategically positioned near Iran's sensitive centers and will be utilized in the upcoming drills.

The participating forces will focus on honing the skills they have developed over the past year, with the exercises tailored to address potential threats and movements from adversarial forces, the brigadier general concluded.

