IRGC begins extensive military drills in western Iran

TEHRAN – Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Force has commenced large-scale military exercises, termed the "19th Great Prophet Exercise," as of Saturday.

The initial phase of the drill, executed by the Mirza Kuchik Khan Brigade, concentrated on rapid response operations, which included the swift deployment of troops and military hardware to designated combat zones.

Brigadier General Mohammad-Nazar Azimi, commander of Najaf Ashraf Regional Headquarters of the IRGC Ground Force, underscored the importance of these exercises, stating, "New weapons and equipment will be utilized in this exercise, and the capabilities of Basij forces will be employed."

Azimi further noted that this exercise series is ongoing, with the first stage taking place in Kermanshah province, notably in the Oramanat region and areas around.

He said that the exercise will harness the capabilities of Basij forces across several regions, including Sarpol-e Zahab, Qasr-e Shirin, Gilan-e Gharb, Paveh, Javanrud, Salas-e Babajani, Ravansar, and Dalahu.

The brigadier general expressed hope that these actions and exercises would enhance the honor and strength of Iran and its people.

Azimi highlighted the historical significance of conducting exercises in Salas-e Babajani, a border region with a rich history of defensive operations during the Iran-Iraq War.

He also emphasized that valuable operations had previously been conducted in this region to counter terrorist groups.

Upcoming combined and joint exercises

In the coming days, a combined and joint exercise involving multiple branches of the armed forces will take place across Iran and the waters of the Persian Gulf.

As announced in an IRGC statement on Saturday, the primary objectives of these exercises are to enhance coordination and synergy in the defensive and offensive capabilities of the armed forces and operationalize new military equipment.

This comprehensive approach ensures that the exercises not only boost military readiness but also demonstrate Iran's defensive and offensive capabilities in the face of potential threats.

Iranian officials have consistently emphasized the defensive nature of these exercises, asserting that the country's military capabilities, including missile power, are vital for national defense and are not open to negotiation.