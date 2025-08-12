Iran-Kenya 7th Joint Economic Committee meeting opened in Nairobi

TEHRAN – Iran and Kenya have launched their seventh joint Economic Committee meeting in Nairobi aimed at deepening economic ties, with both sides setting a target to boost annual trade to $1.0 billion from the current $150 million, Iran’s agriculture minister said.

The two-day meeting is co-chaired by Iran’s minister of agriculture and Kenya’s prime minister and foreign minister.

More than 100 representatives from government ministries and the private sector are taking part, marking the first time in a decade the event has been hosted in Kenya.

Iran’s Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Gezeljeh highlighted Kenya’s strategic location in East Africa and its economic potential, saying Iran is ready to share expertise in greenhouse cultivation and water-efficient farming, as well as its experience in producing and exporting crops such as pistachios, saffron and dates.

He said Iran sees Kenya as a gateway to regional markets and plans to expand cooperation beyond trade to include strategic and technical partnerships.

Proposals under discussion include creating a joint committee to follow up on agreements, holding joint exhibitions, enhancing banking cooperation, and facilitating private-sector participation. The minister appointed senior adviser Nasser Arshad as Iran’s representative to the joint committee.

Kenya’s prime minister and foreign minister noted that Kenyan tea exports have grown from over 3,000 tons in 2003 to more than 13,000 tons in 2024. He said the government aims to remove remaining export restrictions to Iran and agreed with Tehran to form a joint body to address trade barriers within 60 days, particularly in the tea sector.

The committee is expected to sign multiple cooperation documents covering agriculture, health care, cultural exchanges, construction, and overseas farming projects. Officials from both countries say the outcome will lay the groundwork for a significant expansion of bilateral and regional engagement.

EF/MA

Photo: Iran’s Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Gezeljeh speaks at the 7th Iran-Kenya Joint Economic Committee meeting in Nairobi on Tuesday.