Iran’s NPC and APC sign agreement

TEHRAN – Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) and the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) signed an agreement to establish the APC Higher Education Center in Iran.

The agreement, signed by APC President Majid Rashid and Iran’s NPC head Ghafour Kargari on the sidelines of the 38th APC Executive Board Meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan, aims to establish a regional sports training center capable of hosting continental Sport Training and Events Centre (APC STEC) in Iran.

The center will focus on developing specialized training and raising the scientific level of Paralympic sports across the continent.

The agreement is the result of the NPC’s well-planned efforts in education, human resource development, active international diplomacy, and upgrading the country’s scientific and operational infrastructure in Paralympic sports.