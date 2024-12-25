Iran gears up for large-scale military exercises in coming days

TEHRAN – Iran has announced its Armed Forces will conduct a series of significant military exercises in the coming days, aimed at enhancing both defensive and offensive capabilities.

Major General Gholamali Rashid, the commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters, shared details of the upcoming drills during a meeting with senior military commanders on Wednesday.

General Rashid highlighted that Iran's Armed Forces will execute powerful defensive and offensive maneuvers over the next few weeks.

He noted that these exercises are a routine part of the military calendar, with approximately 30 large-scale drills being conducted each year.

These maneuvers are typically intensified in the second half of the year, especially in the final three months.

The aim of these exercises is to test the readiness of the armed forces, involving joint operations by the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) across land, air, and sea.

“These drills are meticulously planned and creatively executed to catch adversaries off guard,” General Rashid stated.

The military official also pointed out the role of the Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters in directing and overseeing these operations to ensure their proper execution.

Elsewhere in his remarks, General Rashid remarked, “The Zionist enemy has been misled by illusions and miscalculations.”

He cited the powerful offensive Operation True Promise II in October as a demonstration of Iran's military might.

He added that during this operation, ballistic missiles successfully hit predetermined military targets, proving that “contrary to their media propaganda, the sky over the occupying regime’s territory is open and defenseless” against Iranian attacks.

General Rashid concluded by reiterating Iran's defensive doctrine: “While Iran will not initiate any war in the region, these upcoming exercises are to enhance our defensive and offensive readiness against any form of threat.”