Sepahan to face Al Duhail for 2025/26 ACL Elite coveted place

TEHRAN — Chengdu Rongchen of China, Bangkok United of Thailand, Al Duhail SC of Qatar, and Sepahan of Iran are all eager to secure a coveted place in AFC Champions League Elite 2025/26.

This will be Al Duhail’s first competitive match of the season, with Qatar’s domestic league only kicking off this week, setting up a testing period where form and fitness will be under scrutiny.

A storied club seeking a 15th appearance on the continental stage, Sepahan remain among Asia’s most consistent franchises. The Iranian side, 2007 AFC Champions League finalists, face the challenge of rust as the 2025-26 Persian Gulf Pro League begins soon, potentially impacting readiness for crucial qualifiers.

The decisive match, which could unlock one of the two remaining Elite spots, is set to be staged at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan. The venue is renowned for hosting marquee continental fixtures, and its capacity to handle high-stakes football will add to the drama as teams vie for a place in the 2025/26 tournament.

With several clubs carrying momentum from their domestic seasons—though some faces, like Sepahan, may have to overcome rust—the battle for the remaining two spots promises to be intense. Tactical considerations, squad depth, and fitness will all play pivotal roles as teams navigate the pressures of an early-season qualifier.

Kuwaiti referee Abdullah Jamali has been chosen to officiate the match between Al Duhail and Sepahan.

Jamali will be assisted by his compatriot Soud Al Rashidi and Saoud Al Shemali.