Sepahan turn focus on AFC Champions League Two

TEHRAN - Sepahan’s quest for a spot in the prestigious AFC Champions League Elite came to a disappointing end for the second consecutive year, as the Iranian side fell to a 3-2 defeat against Qatar’s Al Duhail in a crucial playoff match.

The loss not only dashed their immediate continental ambitions but also highlighted persistent defensive vulnerabilities and an inability to capitalize on key scoring opportunities, a familiar and frustrating narrative for the club.

Playing in a do-or-die encounter, Sepahan initially showed promise when Amin Hazbavi gave them an early lead in the third minute.

However, the advantage was short-lived. A series of costly individual errors in the defensive line allowed Al Duhail to swiftly turn the tide. Goals from Ibrahima Bamba, Adil Boulbina, and Krzysztof Piatek before the 33rd minute exposed the fragility of Sepahan’s backline. Al Duhail, a team that had heavily invested in strengthening their squad, demonstrated how experience and a cohesive structure can overcome an early setback.

Despite a late consolation goal from Milad Zakipour, the match served as a stark reminder of the challenges facing head coach Moharram Navidkia as the new season looms.

The team’s porous defense, which conceded three goals from three distinct errors, coupled with a lack of clinical finishing in the final third, points to a serious need for structural reforms. This isn’t merely a single loss; it's a critical alarm bell for a club that risk repeating this painful cycle in future Asian campaigns without immediate and decisive action.

With their dreams of playing in the AFC Champions League Elite deferred, Sepahan now turn their focus to the AFC Champions League Two.

According to the AFC, Sepahan have been seeded in the first pot for the draw, alongside teams like Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr and the UAE's Al Wasl. The draw, scheduled for Friday in Kuala Lumpur, will set the stage for a new continental journey.

For Sepahan and fellow Iranian club Esteghlal, the AFC Champions League Two represents more than just a consolation prize. It's an invaluable opportunity to learn from past mistakes, build a stronger, more disciplined team, and compete for continental glory.

A successful campaign in this second-tier competition is not only a chance to lift an Asian trophy but also a crucial step toward securing more qualification slots for Iranian clubs in the future.

With a renewed spirit and a stronger squad, Sepahan are determined to go far and finally claim an Asian trophy—an achievement they feel is more valuable than winning the domestic league.